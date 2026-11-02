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"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit

"The Women of Tamworth: Then & Now" Photo Exhibit

Join the Tamworth Community Nurse Association and the Arts Council of Tamworth for this free photography exhibit featuring reflections on life, change, and the wisdom of growing older. Photography features the models for the 2002 and 2026 TCNA benefit calendars.

Tamworth History Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
https://www.artstamworth.org/
Tamworth History Center
25 Great Hill Road
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
info@tamworthhistorycenter.org
https://www.tamworthhistorycenter.org/

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