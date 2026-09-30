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The Wolff Sisters! Presented by the Meetinghouse Concert Series

The Wolff Sisters! Presented by the Meetinghouse Concert Series

Save the date! On Saturday, Friday, October 16 from 7-9 PM at BPC, we are pleased to welcome the next Meetinghouse Concert Series event, The Wolff Sisters.

The Wolff Sisters is fronted by three sisters – Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar, and all three on lead vocals and harmonies. Raised on the songs of The Band and Little Feat, the sisters crafted their sound around a honky tonk piano in the living room of their childhood home. New England Music Awards Winner for Americana Artist of the Year 2021 and Boston Music Award winner for Americana Artist of the Year 2020, the band’s electrifying live performance continues to gain momentum and recognition from their hometown of Boston and beyond. Their music is honest and genre defying, but still rooted in traditional rock and Americana storytelling. The band is on tour promoting their fourth studio album ‘Dark River.’

Tickets to this event are available here: Save the date! On Saturday, Friday, October 16 from 7-9 PM at BPC, we are pleased to welcome the next Meetinghouse Concert Series event, The Wolff Sisters.

The Wolff Sisters is fronted by three sisters – Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar, and all three on lead vocals and harmonies. Raised on the songs of The Band and Little Feat, the sisters crafted their sound around a honky tonk piano in the living room of their childhood home. New England Music Awards Winner for Americana Artist of the Year 2021 and Boston Music Award winner for Americana Artist of the Year 2020, the band’s electrifying live performance continues to gain momentum and recognition from their hometown of Boston and beyond. Their music is honest and genre defying, but still rooted in traditional rock and Americana storytelling. The band is on tour promoting their fourth studio album ‘Dark River.’

Tickets to this event are available at the link below.

Bedford Presbyterian Church
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Meetinghouse Concert Series at Bedford Presbyterian Church
6034724841
mission@bedfordpresbyterian.org
BedfordPresbyterian.org

Artist Group Info

The Wolff Sisters
marketing@bedfordpresbyterian.org
http://thewolffsisters.com/
Bedford Presbyterian Church
4 Church Rd
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
603-472-4841
marketing@bedfordpresbyterian.org

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