© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

The Spongebob Musical - Teen Ensemble of Hackmatack Playhouse

The Spongebob Musical - Teen Ensemble of Hackmatack Playhouse

Join us for The Spongebob Musical, presented by the Teen Ensemble of Hackmatack!

When SpongeBob SquarePants discovers that life in Bikini Bottom is more extraordinary than he ever imagined, his world bubbles over with excitement. When a mysterious scheme threatens the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob must dive into a hilarious and action-packed adventure across the ocean, face outrageous sea creatures, and embrace his unique optimism and courage. Packed with catchy songs and laugh-out-loud fun, The Spongebob Musical is an undersea journey that proves anyone, even a simple sponge, can make a big splash as a hero.

Show Dates:

Friday, June 26th: 7:30PM
Saturday, June 27th: 2:00PM
Saturday, June 27th: 7:30PM

Please Note:
- All Seating is General Admission.
- The theater will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the show time.

Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse
$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse
538 School Street
BERWICK, Maine 03901
www.hackmatack.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.