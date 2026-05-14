The Spongebob Musical - Teen Ensemble of Hackmatack Playhouse

Join us for The Spongebob Musical, presented by the Teen Ensemble of Hackmatack!

When SpongeBob SquarePants discovers that life in Bikini Bottom is more extraordinary than he ever imagined, his world bubbles over with excitement. When a mysterious scheme threatens the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob must dive into a hilarious and action-packed adventure across the ocean, face outrageous sea creatures, and embrace his unique optimism and courage. Packed with catchy songs and laugh-out-loud fun, The Spongebob Musical is an undersea journey that proves anyone, even a simple sponge, can make a big splash as a hero.

Show Dates:

Friday, June 26th: 7:30PM

Saturday, June 27th: 2:00PM

Saturday, June 27th: 7:30PM

Please Note:

- All Seating is General Admission.

- The theater will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the show time.