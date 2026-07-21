The Space Cowboys - A Tribute to The Steve Miller Band

Get ready to “Fly Like an Eagle” with The Space Cowboys, New England’s premier Steve Miller tribute band. This talented five-piece brings the iconic sound of Steve Miller to life with hit after hit, including “The Joker,” “Jet Airliner,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Swingtown,” and “Keep on Rockin’ Me.”

Blending classic rock, blues, and feel-good grooves, The Space Cowboys deliver an energetic show that will have you singing along and dancing all night long. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply love great live music, this is a night of timeless hits you won’t want to miss.

Doors open at 7:30 pm, band starts at 8:00 pm

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No “bar” tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club