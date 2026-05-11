The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, also known as The Grand Slambovians, or Gandalf Murphy & the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, is a band from Sleepy Hollow, New York, formed in 1998. The band is renowned for their distinctive blend of folk rock, Americana, and psychedelic sounds, often described as "Hillbilly Pink Floyd". Lead singer-songwriter Joziah Longo is known for his “soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic” vocals, joined by founding bandmates Tink Lloyd (multi-instrumentalist) and Sharkey McEwen (guitar, mandolin). Their live shows are particularly lauded for their captivating atmosphere and the strong connection they forge with their audiences.