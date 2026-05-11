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The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, also known as The Grand Slambovians, or Gandalf Murphy & the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, is a band from Sleepy Hollow, New York, formed in 1998. The band is renowned for their distinctive blend of folk rock, Americana, and psychedelic sounds, often described as "Hillbilly Pink Floyd". Lead singer-songwriter Joziah Longo is known for his “soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic” vocals, joined by founding bandmates Tink Lloyd (multi-instrumentalist) and Sharkey McEwen (guitar, mandolin). Their live shows are particularly lauded for their captivating atmosphere and the strong connection they forge with their audiences.

The Majestic Theatre
$38.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Artist Group Info

https://slambovia.com/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

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