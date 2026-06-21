Directed by Meggin Dail

Assistant Directed by Joel Dail

It is with great anticipation (by the directors) and with bated breath (also by the directors) that Meggin and Joel Dail (teaming up for the first time ever as directors) reveal the name of this summer's production: The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw & Joseph Nixon.

The play is co-written by the son of Robert Shaw, A.K.A. "Quint" of Jaws movie fame. The story is what conversations took place while "Bruce the Shark" underwent repairs and the actors waited.

Yes, there was drinking; yes, there was story-telling; yes, there were arguments and egos.

Richard Dreyfus was a burgeoning actor with a lot to prove. Robert Shaw was an accomplished actor with a family to support back home; Roy Scheider had already been awarded an Academy Award for The French Connection.

In this 90 minute collection of conversations and revelations, the three actors playing these three iconic roles give us the inside scoop on what it was like to be out at chilly Martha's Vineyard while the over-budgeted Jaws is being made by the relatively new director, Steven Spielberg.

Joel and Meggin saw the production with Ian playing his father's role four years ago in NYC and have wanted to bring it to the Scenic ever since.

It's time to build the boat...