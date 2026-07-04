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The Secret Garden by Majestic Theatre

The Secret Garden by Majestic Theatre

The enchanting, Tony Award-winning musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's 1911 novel is a compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
By Lucy Simon & Marsha Norman / This enchanting classic of children’s literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of ‘Night Mother. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Majestic’s Secret Garden is directed by Jeff Caron with Musical Direction by Judy Hayward, Assisted by Krystal Timsinsk and stars an ensemble cast.

Derry Opera House
$22 adults, $20 Seniors, $15 Youth
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre Derry
603-669-7469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net
Derry Opera House
29 West Broadway
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
603-669-7469
karen@majestictheatre.net
https://majestictheatre.net/

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