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The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival

The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival

Enjoy the homemade delicacies of The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival. Order online beginning May 31. Curbside pick up at Temple B’nai Israel on July 17 or 18. Quantities are limited, so don’t wait! Menu and more information at www.tbinh.org.

Temple B'Nai Israel
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Temple B'Nai Israel
info@tbinh.org
http://www.tbinh.org/specialevents/june7event.php
Temple B'Nai Israel
210 Court Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
info@tbinh.org
http://www.tbinh.org

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