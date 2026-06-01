The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival
The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival
Enjoy the homemade delicacies of The New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival. Order online beginning May 31. Curbside pick up at Temple B’nai Israel on July 17 or 18. Quantities are limited, so don’t wait! Menu and more information at www.tbinh.org.
Temple B'Nai Israel
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Temple B'Nai Israel
info@tbinh.org
Temple B'Nai Israel
210 Court StreetLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
info@tbinh.org