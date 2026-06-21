The 2026 Brigade Lecture Series continues with “The New Hampshire Colonial Militia Man of 1774-1776” with Doug Wood, Past President of NH Son’s of the American Revolution on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 pm. The Brigade Lecture Series is produced by the Pierce Brigade and held May through October in Concord at the Pierce Manse—the historic home of President Franklin Pierce, the 14th President of the United States. Brigade Lecture Series programs are free and open to the public.

“The New Hampshire Colonial Militia Man of 1774-1776” will discuss the colonial soldier as he was at the start of the American Revolution—who he was, how he was equipped and fought, and the challenges he faced during the war.

Presenter Doug Wood is a New Hampshire native with New England ties dating back to 1620. He is Past President of the New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Past Vice President General for the New England Region, National Society SAR. He is a retired US Army Military Engineer. Doug is active with the NHSAR Color Guard, supporting ceremonies commemorating important Colonial historical events and marking the graves of Colonial Soldiers.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is welcoming new volunteers interested in helping to share the Pierces’ story.

Subsequent Brigade Lecture Series programs include “General John Stark—NH’s Hero” on August 26; “Henry Dearborn—From Captain to Cabinet Secretary” on September 23 (sponsored by NH Humanities); and Paul Revere and the Paul Revere House” on October 28. The Pierce Manse will be part of the "Liberty & Legacy Civic Saturday Social" on June 20 and will host a Concert on the Lawn on July 16. A full schedule of events is available at www.piercemanse.org.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH. The Manse will be open for guided tours beginning May 28 through October 24 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 3:00pm. No reservations are required.

More information, including a complete calendar of events, can be found at www.piercemanse.org.

