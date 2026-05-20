The Natural
The Natural
Acclaimed baseball drama starring Robert Redford as Roy Hobbs, an unknown middle-aged batter with a mysterious past who appears out of nowhere to take a losing 1930s baseball team to the top of the league.
Four Academy Award nominations. PG.
First film in The Park Theatre's 2026 Summer Baseball Movie Series.
The Park Theatre
$10/9
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org