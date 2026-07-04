The Middle Live: What’s at Stake for You in November?

Join NHPR for a live recording of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. This timely program will explore what’s at stake ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, bringing regional context to the issues shaping the moment across the nation.

Audience members are invited to participate directly in the live taping—asking questions, sharing concerns, and helping shape the conversation as it unfolds. This is a rare opportunity to be heard, engage with journalists and historians in real time, and experience a behind-the-scenes look at how a national radio show is made.

The event will be recorded in front of a live audience on Tuesday, September 29 and will broadcast nationally on Thursday, October 1.