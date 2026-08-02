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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

The Honor Summit

The Honor Summit

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, two light beams will reach three miles into the sky from the top of Mount Washington, New England’s tallest peak and will be visible from within a radius of 135 miles around the summit. The Honor Summit tribute is a fundraiser for four nonprofits serving veterans, firefighters and first responders.,

Mount Washington
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Granite Springs Foundation
6032053008
sseacord@lemd.com
https://honorsummitnh.org/

Artist Group Info

sseacord@lemd.com
Mount Washington
PO Box 960
Newfields, New Hampshire 03856
6032053008
sseacord@lemd.com

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