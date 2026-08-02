The Honor Summit
The Honor Summit
In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, two light beams will reach three miles into the sky from the top of Mount Washington, New England’s tallest peak and will be visible from within a radius of 135 miles around the summit. The Honor Summit tribute is a fundraiser for four nonprofits serving veterans, firefighters and first responders.,
Mount Washington
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Granite Springs Foundation
6032053008
sseacord@lemd.com
Artist Group Info
sseacord@lemd.com
Mount Washington
PO Box 960Newfields, New Hampshire 03856
6032053008
sseacord@lemd.com