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THE GREAT ESCAPE free Veterans Day Screening

THE GREAT ESCAPE free Veterans Day Screening

The movie is free for all, but reservations are encouraged; seating limited to 55.
Free pizza & soda for Veterans starting at 11:15 am
The Nazis, exasperated at the number of escapes from their prison camps by a relatively small number of Allied prisoners, relocate them to a high-security ‘escape-proof’ camp to sit out the remainder of the war. Undaunted, the prisoners plan one of the most ambitious escape attempts of World War II. All-star cast includes Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, and more. Based on a true story.
Not rated.

Reservations recommended; seating limited.

The Park Theatre
12:00 PM - 02:50 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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