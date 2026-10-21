THE GREAT ESCAPE free Veterans Day Screening

The movie is free for all, but reservations are encouraged; seating limited to 55.

Free pizza & soda for Veterans starting at 11:15 am

The Nazis, exasperated at the number of escapes from their prison camps by a relatively small number of Allied prisoners, relocate them to a high-security ‘escape-proof’ camp to sit out the remainder of the war. Undaunted, the prisoners plan one of the most ambitious escape attempts of World War II. All-star cast includes Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson, and more. Based on a true story.

Not rated.

Reservations recommended; seating limited.