'The Graveyard Shift'

PORTSMOUTH – The infamous Portsmouth Halloween Parade ends. The mischief continues.

Join Stranger Than Fiction at the Players Ring for a late-night Halloween improv show. Expect spooky short- and long-form comedy conjured from audience suggestions.

The parade passes right in front of The Ring after it departs from Pierce Island —catch it here, then come inside for more Halloween revelry. Costumes welcome. Suspiciously normal clothing tolerated.

