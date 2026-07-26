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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

The Far Out Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

The Far Out Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

The Far Out is a funk and soul pop band from Boston. They engage their audiences with high-energy grooves, lush vocals, and funky horn lines, supported by undeniable chemistry of a group of lifelong friends.

In 2025, they secured the awards for Live Act of the Year and Video of the Year (for “Laurel”) at the New England Music Awards. In addition, their debut album, Greetings from The Far Out, was nominated for Album of the Year at both the NEMAs and Boston Music Awards. Sample their sounds on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Andres Institute of Art
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Andres Institute of Art
6038459174
secretary@andresinstitute.org
https://andresinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

The Far Out
eric.mcintyre@gmail.com
https://thefarout.band/
Andres Institute of Art
106 Route 13
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
https://andresinstitute.org/live-music-series-tickets/

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