The Far Out Live at Big Bear Lodge, Andres Institute of Art

The Far Out is a funk and soul pop band from Boston. They engage their audiences with high-energy grooves, lush vocals, and funky horn lines, supported by undeniable chemistry of a group of lifelong friends.

In 2025, they secured the awards for Live Act of the Year and Video of the Year (for “Laurel”) at the New England Music Awards. In addition, their debut album, Greetings from The Far Out, was nominated for Album of the Year at both the NEMAs and Boston Music Awards. Sample their sounds on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.