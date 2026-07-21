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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

The Expo

The Expo

Get ready to enjoy a day of hands-on exhibits, performances, giveaways, and more with your family. You can pop in for a portion of the day or stay and play the day away! This is an opportunity to learn about what Girl Scouts has to offer your family and also what other youth-oriented organizations have to offer. Take advantage of over 75 family-oriented exhibits with hands-on activities. See amazing stage shows, investigate new technology in our STEM Zone, fire an arrow at a target, meet a superhero, and so much more! Tickets are just $10.

NH Sportsplex
$10
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains
888-474-9696
customercare@girlscoutsgwm.ord
girlscoutsgwm.org
NH Sportsplex
https://www.nhsportsplex.com/

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