Get ready to enjoy a day of hands-on exhibits, performances, giveaways, and more with your family. You can pop in for a portion of the day or stay and play the day away! This is an opportunity to learn about what Girl Scouts has to offer your family and also what other youth-oriented organizations have to offer. Take advantage of over 75 family-oriented exhibits with hands-on activities. See amazing stage shows, investigate new technology in our STEM Zone, fire an arrow at a target, meet a superhero, and so much more! Tickets are just $10.