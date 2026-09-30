The Evocatives
The Evocatives
The Evocatives are an indie-rock group that writes and performs original music. Inspired by reggae, funk, and alternative rock, their music spans genres and styles while showcasing their talent for improvisation.
Thanks to Deep Roots Massage of Keene for sponsoring this show!
BYOB and snacks, no hard liquor.
Mole Hill Theatre
$15
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mole Hill Theatre
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com
Mole Hill Theatre
6 Baine WayAlstead, New Hampshire 03602
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com