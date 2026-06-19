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The Disappearing Ash Tree: What Happens When a Forest Loses a Species?

The Disappearing Ash Tree: What Happens When a Forest Loses a Species?

The Disappearing Ash Tree: What Happens When a Forest Loses a Species?
by Matt Ayers, Professor of Biological Sciences and graduate program in Ecology, Evolution, Environment and Society, Dartmouth College.

Wednesday, July 1 - This event has been rescheduled to July 15; please register for the July 15 date
Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

An invasive beetle from Asia, the emerald ash borer, is wiping out ash trees across North America — and it has arrived in New Hampshire. Scientists at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest are studying what happens to the forest when ash trees disappear, and whether other tree species can fill the gap they leave behind or if the forest will be forever changed. Come hear what we've learned so far, and share your own questions about the future of our forests.

Bio: Matthew Ayres, Professor of Biological Sciences and graduate program in Ecology, Evolution, Environment and Society, Dartmouth College. Ayres studies the ecology of forest insects and has been a part of the Hubbard Brook Ecosystem Studies for over 20 years.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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