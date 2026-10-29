The Community Players of Concord
The Community Players of Concord
Join us for a very special free performance presented by the Community Players of Concord. This 30-minute presentation is sure to bring lots of laughter and joy as we continue to celebrate the season. After the performance, make sure to visit our illuminated mansion, shop at the Artisan’s Nook, and sip some hot cocoa by the fire.
The 12 Days of Pyramus
Directed by: Elizabeth Ruelas
Kimball Jenkins
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Players of Concord
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com