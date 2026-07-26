The Caterpillar Lab at Bedrock Gardens

Get up close to the incredible world of caterpillars as The Caterpillar Lab returns to Bedrock Gardens for two days of hands-on discovery. Explore live caterpillar exhibits, view these amazing insects under a microscope, and learn what they eat, how they transform into butterflies and moths, and the fascinating ways they survive in the wild. You'll even discover which caterpillars may be living right in your own backyard. This perennial family favorite is perfect for curious minds of all ages.

The Caterpillar Lab inspires appreciation for the beauty and complexity of our local ecosystems through engaging educational programs and research. Join founder Sam Jaffe for a guided Caterpillar Hunt through the gardens from 2–3 PM each day to search for native caterpillars and other insects in their natural habitat.

All activities are included with admission: $15 for adults, Free for kids 12 and under and free for members.

Located at 19 High Street in Lee NH, Bedrock Gardens is an easy and scenic drive—about an hour from Boston and Portland, 45 minutes from Manchester, and 30 minutes from Concord—making it an ideal day trip destination. We offer free parking and accessible facilities.

Bedrock Gardens is a dynamic, 30 + acre public garden and cultural center that integrates unusual botanical specimens and unique sculpture into an inspiring landscape journey. Weekly events and educational programming for adults and children celebrate gardening, nature, art, craft and wellness, while building a strong sense of community. Described by the Boston Globe as "one of the most beautiful and intriguing landscapes in New Hampshire"