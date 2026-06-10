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The Caterpillar Lab

The Caterpillar Lab

Join The Caterpillar Lab in a free-exploration program and experience the incredible world of New England caterpillars! This drop-in exhibit will feature a variety of local caterpillar species, and there will be plenty for everyone to explore!

Educators from The Caterpillar Lab will tell incredible but true stories about the creatures' strange and surprising adaptations. Some caterpillars may be camouflaged to look like twigs or snakes. Some may have stinging spines or brightly colored baubles. Check out some little-known native critters munching on their food plants right in front of you.

Stay for a few minutes or for an hour—you're sure to see something new!

Grey Rocks Conservation Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
newfoundlake.org
Grey Rocks Conservation Center
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03241
6037448689
info@NewfoundLake.org
newfoundlake.org

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