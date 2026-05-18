The Barn Raiser: NH Outdoor Industry Day 2026

Get ready for an epic evening at Granite Outdoor Allliance's Outdoor Industry Day 2026: The Barn Raiser! Join us for our an annual gathering that brings together the people, businesses, and partners shaping New Hampshire’s outdoor economy.

Now in its second year following the Governor’s official proclamation, Outdoor Industry Day serves as a moment to recognize the outdoor sector as a core driver of the state’s economy, workforce, and quality of life.

This year’s event will feature the release of GOA’s Grounded Growth Report, industry awards, a featured keynote, and the long-awaited return of the Rock Walk Fashion Show. The evening is designed to highlight where the industry is today and where it’s heading next.

Attendees will connect with a diverse cross-section of New Hampshire’s outdoor community, from business owners and entrepreneurs to policymakers, funders, and nonprofit leaders. Don’t miss out on the good vibes and great company. See you at the barn!