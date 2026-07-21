Dog Friendly New Hampshire is excited to present the Bark in the Park: Wag Around the World Festival on Saturday, August 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rollins Park in Concord.

Presented by VCA Animal Hospitals, including VCA Capital Area Veterinary Emergency and Specialty and VCA Animal Hospital, and benefiting the Pope Memorial SPCA, this family-friendly community event invites guests to explore the world without leaving New Hampshire while enjoying one of the state’s largest celebrations of dogs, local businesses, food, and family fun.

The festival will feature food trucks representing countries from around the world, live music, hundreds of local vendors, makers, artists, and nonprofits, exciting K9 demonstrations by law enforcement agencies from across New Hampshire, the Hometown Heroes Police vs. Fire Kickball Tournament, NH’s Cool Car Show, a Giant Kid Zone, Touch-a-Truck, adoptable dogs and rescue organizations, contests, giveaways, raffles, and activities for all ages.

Guests are encouraged to bring their well-behaved, vaccinated, and socialized dogs to enjoy the festivities alongside thousands of fellow dog lovers. Admission is $5 per person, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Whether you’re coming for the international food, the entertainment, the dogs, the family activities, or simply to spend a great day outdoors, the Bark in the Park: Wag Around the World Festival offers something for everyone while celebrating community, local businesses, and our shared love of dogs.