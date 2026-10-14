© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

The Art Remix: Indie/Pop

The Art Remix: Indie/Pop

Celebrate your love of contemporary Indie Pop from Noah Khan to Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo as the music guides your art. Come with friends or meet new ones in this fun, unconventional painting experience! As each songs plays, you'll paint with a color and tool, then when the music stops, you'll switch seats and bring your canvas to try a new color and tool. This musical chairs style painting event is the perfect blend of creativity and amusement.

The Aplomb Project
$0-$35
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
https://theaplombproject.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.