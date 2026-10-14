The Art Remix: Indie/Pop

Celebrate your love of contemporary Indie Pop from Noah Khan to Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo as the music guides your art. Come with friends or meet new ones in this fun, unconventional painting experience! As each songs plays, you'll paint with a color and tool, then when the music stops, you'll switch seats and bring your canvas to try a new color and tool. This musical chairs style painting event is the perfect blend of creativity and amusement.