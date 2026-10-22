Taylor Community Indoor Yard Sale and Craft Fair

Start your holiday shopping early at the Taylor Community Yard Sale and Craft Fair! Volunteers at Taylor Community are busy gathering items donated by the residents and friends.

In addition to these gently used items, local crafters will be there selling their creations. You’ll find seasonal and holiday decorations, quilted pieces, photography, baked goods, jewelry, and handmade greeting cards, to name a few.

Come early for the best selection, and find a special treasure.

