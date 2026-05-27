Tangible Histories of Strawbery Banke with Dr. Alexandra Martin

What can archaeology tell us about people who lived in Seacoast NH? From Abenaki fishers, to colonial merchants, to families who came to Portsmouth to work at the Naval Shipyard, the objects they left behind help us connect with everyday people of the past. Presented by Strawbery Banke Archaeologist, Dr. Alexandra Martin, see examples of historic belongings and hear stories of Indigenous people, enslaved Africans, and 20th-century matriarchs whose stories shaped the region we know today.

Dr. Alexandra Martin is the Archaeologist at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, NH. She conducts research at the museum and is responsible for a collection of over one million artifacts. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the Anthropology department and coordinator of the Native American and Indigenous Studies minor program at the University of New Hampshire. Martin is a TEDx speaker and has published about her research in various books, journals, and newsletters. Martin holds degrees in Anthropology from Mount Holyoke College and the College of William & Mary.