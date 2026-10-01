It’s The 2027 Tamworth Calendar Launch and Movie Night!

Calendar Girls comes to The Barnstormers- just in time for a Tamworth Calendar Celebration!

Join us Sunday, October 11 at 4:00 PM at The Barnstormers Theatre for a special screening of Calendar Girls, the warm, funny, and inspiring film about a group of women who dared to bare (almost) all for a good cause—and created a sensation in the process.

The screening is part of the launch celebration for The People of Tamworth 2027 Engagement Calendar and marks the silver anniversary of the wildly successful Women of Tamworth Calendar, which first brought Tamworth residents together 25 years ago with plenty of creativity, courage, humor, and community spirit.

What better way to celebrate 25 years of Tamworth calendar-making than with the film that proves a good cause, a little daring, and a well-placed prop can go a very long way?

Sunday, October 11 • 4:00 PM

The Barnstormers Theatre

Tickets: $18, available online at barnstormerstheatre.org

Come for the movie—and help us kick off the next chapter of the Tamworth Calendar Project! The People of Tamworth 2027 Engagement Calendar to benefit the Tamworth Community Nurse Association will be available for sale at this event.

