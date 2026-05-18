Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Enter the shadowy streets of London where revenge, fate, and dark humor collide in the chilling story of Sweeney Todd.

Sweeney Todd tells the sinister and thrilling tale of a vengeful barber who returns to London after years of wrongful exile. Reunited with his barbershop and fueled by the desire to bring justice to the corrupt judge who destroyed his life, Sweeney Todd partners with the resourceful Mrs. Lovett, whose meat pies gain a chilling new ingredient. Filled with razor-sharp wit, unforgettable music, and soaring emotion, this iconic musical explores love, loss, and the terrifying lengths to which a broken heart can go.

Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.

Show Dates:

Friday, August 28 - 7:30PM

Saturday, August 29 - 2:00PM

Saturday, August 29 - 7:30PM

Thursday, September 3 - 2:00PM

Thursday, September 3 - 7:30PM

Friday, September 4 - 7:30PM

Saturday, September 5 - 2:00PM

Saturday, September 5 - 7:30PM

Thursday, September 10 - 2:00PM

Thursday, September 10 - 7:30PM

Friday, September 11 - 7:30PM

Saturday, September 12 - 7:30PM

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).