Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Enter the shadowy streets of London where revenge, fate, and dark humor collide in the chilling story of Sweeney Todd.
Sweeney Todd tells the sinister and thrilling tale of a vengeful barber who returns to London after years of wrongful exile. Reunited with his barbershop and fueled by the desire to bring justice to the corrupt judge who destroyed his life, Sweeney Todd partners with the resourceful Mrs. Lovett, whose meat pies gain a chilling new ingredient. Filled with razor-sharp wit, unforgettable music, and soaring emotion, this iconic musical explores love, loss, and the terrifying lengths to which a broken heart can go.
Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.
Show Dates:
Friday, August 28 - 7:30PM
Saturday, August 29 - 2:00PM
Saturday, August 29 - 7:30PM
Thursday, September 3 - 2:00PM
Thursday, September 3 - 7:30PM
Friday, September 4 - 7:30PM
Saturday, September 5 - 2:00PM
Saturday, September 5 - 7:30PM
Thursday, September 10 - 2:00PM
Thursday, September 10 - 7:30PM
Friday, September 11 - 7:30PM
Saturday, September 12 - 7:30PM
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).