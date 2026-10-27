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Support the Castle at Revo Casino

Support the Castle at Revo Casino

Visit Revo Casino and Social House in Manchester from October 28th through November 1st and play to benefit Castle in the Clouds! Through New Hampshire Charitable Gaming, licensed casinos share a percentage of their revenue with non-profit organizations, so you can benefit a good cause while you play.

Revo Casino
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Castle in the Clouds
(603) 476-5900
https://www.castleintheclouds.org/
Revo Casino
1279 South Willow Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03103
https://www.facebook.com/share/1CH2z7HLrt/

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