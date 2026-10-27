Support the Castle at Revo Casino
Support the Castle at Revo Casino
Visit Revo Casino and Social House in Manchester from October 28th through November 1st and play to benefit Castle in the Clouds! Through New Hampshire Charitable Gaming, licensed casinos share a percentage of their revenue with non-profit organizations, so you can benefit a good cause while you play.
Revo Casino
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Castle in the Clouds
(603) 476-5900
Revo Casino
1279 South Willow StreetManchester, New Hampshire 03103