Sunflower Soiree Farm Festival

🌻✨ Wander the Sunflower Fields at Brookford Farm! ✨🌻

Join us August 8th–16th | 10 AM–7 PM for our Sunflower Soiree- a celebration of summer, community and the simple joys of farm life.Step into acres of blooming sunflowers on our diversified, family-run organic farm in Canterbury, NH.

Pick your own sunflowers, explore the fields, enjoy farm-fresh food, listen to live local music, and make memories with family and friends.

What’s waiting for you:

🌻Pick-your-own sunflowers & sunflower viewing platforms

🚜 Tractor hay rides through the farm

🍽️ Farm-to-table food featuring ingredients grown and raised here

🎶 Live local music on weekends

🎨 Kids activities & crafts

🐄 Daily cow parades and farm animals to visit

🛍️ Artisan vendor market

🥕 Our NEW Farm Store featuring organic produce, pasture-raised meats, raw milk, farmstead cheeses, and local favorites.

This isn’t a big commercial attraction, it’s a real working farm rooted in sustainability, care for the land, and connection to our community. When you visit, you’re stepping into something genuine. ❤️

🎟️ Tickets are available now on Eventbrite and can be used any day during the event:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982040528576

General admission (13+) $12.49 advance $14 at the door

Kids (5-12)$7.49 advance $9 at the door

Children 4 & under FREE⏰ Event hours: 10 AM–7 PM

*Last entry into the sunflower field: 6:30 PM

Bring your camera, your friends, and your love of summer! We can’t wait to welcome you to the farm. 🌻🚜

We accept cash, credit/debit cards, and tap-to-pay. Tickets are flexible, if you purchase for one day, you may transfer your ticket to another day during the event.

No pets please!

No climbing on farm equipment please!