Sunflower Soiree Farm Festival
Sunflower Soiree Farm Festival
🌻✨ Wander the Sunflower Fields at Brookford Farm! ✨🌻
Join us August 8th–16th | 10 AM–7 PM for our Sunflower Soiree- a celebration of summer, community and the simple joys of farm life.Step into acres of blooming sunflowers on our diversified, family-run organic farm in Canterbury, NH.
Pick your own sunflowers, explore the fields, enjoy farm-fresh food, listen to live local music, and make memories with family and friends.
What’s waiting for you:
🌻Pick-your-own sunflowers & sunflower viewing platforms
🚜 Tractor hay rides through the farm
🍽️ Farm-to-table food featuring ingredients grown and raised here
🎶 Live local music on weekends
🎨 Kids activities & crafts
🐄 Daily cow parades and farm animals to visit
🛍️ Artisan vendor market
🥕 Our NEW Farm Store featuring organic produce, pasture-raised meats, raw milk, farmstead cheeses, and local favorites.
This isn’t a big commercial attraction, it’s a real working farm rooted in sustainability, care for the land, and connection to our community. When you visit, you’re stepping into something genuine. ❤️
🎟️ Tickets are available now on Eventbrite and can be used any day during the event:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982040528576
General admission (13+) $12.49 advance $14 at the door
Kids (5-12)$7.49 advance $9 at the door
Children 4 & under FREE⏰ Event hours: 10 AM–7 PM
*Last entry into the sunflower field: 6:30 PM
Bring your camera, your friends, and your love of summer! We can’t wait to welcome you to the farm. 🌻🚜
We accept cash, credit/debit cards, and tap-to-pay. Tickets are flexible, if you purchase for one day, you may transfer your ticket to another day during the event.
No pets please!
No climbing on farm equipment please!