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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Sunflower Soiree Farm Festival

Sunflower Soiree Farm Festival

🌻✨ Wander the Sunflower Fields at Brookford Farm! ✨🌻

Join us August 8th–16th | 10 AM–7 PM for our Sunflower Soiree- a celebration of summer, community and the simple joys of farm life.Step into acres of blooming sunflowers on our diversified, family-run organic farm in Canterbury, NH.

Pick your own sunflowers, explore the fields, enjoy farm-fresh food, listen to live local music, and make memories with family and friends.

What’s waiting for you:
🌻Pick-your-own sunflowers & sunflower viewing platforms
🚜 Tractor hay rides through the farm
🍽️ Farm-to-table food featuring ingredients grown and raised here
🎶 Live local music on weekends
🎨 Kids activities & crafts
🐄 Daily cow parades and farm animals to visit
🛍️ Artisan vendor market
🥕 Our NEW Farm Store featuring organic produce, pasture-raised meats, raw milk, farmstead cheeses, and local favorites.

This isn’t a big commercial attraction, it’s a real working farm rooted in sustainability, care for the land, and connection to our community. When you visit, you’re stepping into something genuine. ❤️

🎟️ Tickets are available now on Eventbrite and can be used any day during the event:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982040528576
General admission (13+) $12.49 advance $14 at the door
Kids (5-12)$7.49 advance $9 at the door
Children 4 & under FREE⏰ Event hours: 10 AM–7 PM
*Last entry into the sunflower field: 6:30 PM

Bring your camera, your friends, and your love of summer! We can’t wait to welcome you to the farm. 🌻🚜

We accept cash, credit/debit cards, and tap-to-pay. Tickets are flexible, if you purchase for one day, you may transfer your ticket to another day during the event.

No pets please!
No climbing on farm equipment please!

Brookford Farm
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brookford Farm
6037424084
broofordfarm.csa@gmail.com
brookfordfarm.com
Brookford Farm
250 West Road
Canterbury, New Hampshire 03224
16037424084
brookfordfarm.csa@gmail.com
www.brookfordfarm.com

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