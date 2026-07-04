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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Sunflower Festival

Sunflower Festival

DATES | Saturday, July 25 - Sunday, August 2nd
HOURS | 10:00am - 6:00pm
TICKETS | Available online at www.nhsunflower.com or can be purchased the day of at admissions. For pricing please visit the website and make sure to purchase by midnight the day before arrival for the online discounted price.

WEEKEND ADMISSION
Prepurchased Online:
(available until midnight the day before arrival)
$12 per person ages 13 & older
$10 per person ages 5-12
$10 per person Seniors (65+) & Military
4 yrs & under are always free

Day of Online & At Farm:
$16 per person ages 13 & older
$14 per person ages 5-12
$14 per person Seniors (65+) & Military
4 yrs & under are always free

WEEKDAY ADMISSION
Prepurchased Online:
(available til midnight the day before arrival)
$8 per person ages 13 & older
$6 per person ages 5-12
$6 per person Seniors (65+) & Military
4 yrs & under are always free

Day of Online & At Farm:
$12 per person ages 13 & older
$10 per person ages 5-12
$10 per person Seniors (65+) & Military
4 yrs & under are always free

DESCRIPTION
Celebrate summer at Coppal House Farm's Sunflower Festival, July 25–August 2, open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Stroll through acres of blooming sunflowers, enjoy local food vendors, visit the farm animals, and take in the beauty of one of New Hampshire's favorite summer traditions.

Weekends feature an artisan craft fair showcasing handcrafted goods, live music, and a lively festival atmosphere. Looking for a quieter experience? Visit on a weekday to enjoy the sunflowers, food vendors, and animal viewing at a more relaxed pace.

MORE INFORMATION
Whether you're planning a full day at the farm or simply stopping by for photos among the sunflowers, the festival offers something for everyone. Spend hours exploring the fields, browsing artisan vendors, enjoying local food, and visiting the animals, or make it a quick outing to capture the perfect summer memories. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, and check the weather forecast before your visit so you can make the most of your time at the farm.

Coppal House Farm
$6-$16
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coppal House Farm
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com
Coppal House Farm
118 North River Rd
Lee, New Hampshire 03861
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com

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