Storybook Walk: Join Us to Celebrate “Halloween in Good Cheer”

Created for children ages 8 and younger by High Mowing School’s own early childhood teachers, this annual event features imaginative surprises along a forested path. These carefully crafted vignettes are home to fairies, gnomes, animals, animals, and jugglers, with sweet and imaginative storybook characters. Families taking the walk will hear stories, spot a fairy house or two, participate in small activities, and receive treasures along the way. Children are welcome to wear their own costumes as part of High Mowing’s “Halloween in good cheer” celebration.

Explore the enchanted forest and see the magic that lives within!

Rain date: October 18

Details at www.highmowing.org/storybook

