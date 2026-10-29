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Story Songs of the 70s: Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin -Autumn Edition!

Story Songs of the 70s: Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin -Autumn Edition!

Story Songs of the 70s is a seasonal concert series by Maine-based singer/songwriter, Tom DiMenna, and features songs by 3 legendary songwriters of the vinyl era — Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. This folk-rock act blends lush vocals, intricate guitar playing and iconic story songs into a sound that’s both intimate and powerful. This special Autumn edition features songs like “Sundown” by Gordon Lightfoot, “Wild World” by Cat Stevens, and “W.O.L.D.” by Harry Chapin. It’s a carefully crafted presentation of the timeless songs that shaped a generation — performed with heart, humor, and resonance.

More info https://www.tomdimennamusic.com

In addition: Tom is now officially endorsed by Gibson Guitars and John Pearse Strings, legendary names in acoustic tone.

"Go See Tom!" -Aimsel Ponti, Portland Press Herald

The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center
39 Main Street
Plymouth , New Hampshire 03264
603-536-2551
fmboxoffice@thecman.com
https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events

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