Free to attend for STEM students, recent grads and professionals! Join the STEM Virtual Career and Grad Fair on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers hiring for science, technology, engineering and math roles, connect with graduate programs, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/stem-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=stem-virtual-career-and-grad-fair-2026-11-10