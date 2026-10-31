The St. Nicholas Fair will be held at Grace Episcopal Church- East Concord NH at 30 Eastman St. We will be holding the fair earlier than we usually do so folks can get a jump start into the holiday season. This year we will have our jewelry table and crafts as usual and will be adding a Cookie Walk in addition to other baked goods. Come get a head start on holiday shopping. There will be raffle items and children's activities including face painting! If the weather is nice, there will be a scavenger hunt outside among our gardens. Please come on Nov. 7th between 9am and 1pm to visit, enjoy some hot soup or take some home while you are here! Money raised supports the Take-A-Tote Program that provides supplemental food to the local community.