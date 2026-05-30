Spring into Art Exhibit

Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony presents its Annual Spring Members’ Exhibition, SPRING INTO ART at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough, NH, May 2 – June 5.

This year’s exhibition features the works of 42 talented local artists offering visitors an exciting opportunity to view and purchase original Art.

Gallery Exhibition & Reception

The Gallery Exhibition runs May 2 – June 5 in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Open Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm.

Bring your family and friends. Admission is Free, family-friendly, and open to all.

Exhibition Hours:

• May 2 – June 5, 10am–4pm, Wednesday–Saturday

About Monadnock Art

Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and amplify the artistic talent and creative diversity of the Monadnock region. Its roots trace back to the Dublin Art Colony of the late 19th century; today, it supports hundreds of artists through community engagement, exhibitions, and the annual Open Studio Art Tour which takes place this year, October 10-12.

Media Contact

Rose Lowry

Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony

info@monadnockart.com