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Spring into Art Exhibit

Spring into Art Exhibit

Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony presents its Annual Spring Members’ Exhibition, SPRING INTO ART at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, 19 Grove Street, Peterborough, NH, May 2 – June 5.
This year’s exhibition features the works of 42 talented local artists offering visitors an exciting opportunity to view and purchase original Art.

Gallery Exhibition & Reception
The Gallery Exhibition runs May 2 – June 5 in Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Open Wednesdays – Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm.
Bring your family and friends. Admission is Free, family-friendly, and open to all.
Exhibition Hours:
• May 2 – June 5, 10am–4pm, Wednesday–Saturday

About Monadnock Art
Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to celebrate and amplify the artistic talent and creative diversity of the Monadnock region. Its roots trace back to the Dublin Art Colony of the late 19th century; today, it supports hundreds of artists through community engagement, exhibitions, and the annual Open Studio Art Tour which takes place this year, October 10-12.

Media Contact
Rose Lowry
Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony
info@monadnockart.com

Monadnock Center For History and Cuture
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Monadnock Art Friends of the Dublin Art Colony
monadnockarttour39@gmail.com
http://monadnockart.org

Artist Group Info

Monadnock Art/Friends of the Dublin Art Colony
info@monadnockart.org
http://monadnockart.org
Monadnock Center For History and Cuture
19 Grove St.
Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458
(603) 924-3235
director@monadnockcenter.org
https://monadnockart.org/plan-your-tour/

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