Southern New Hampshire's First Immersive Menopause and Women's Health Event

Ember's Midlife Experience brings women and health experts into the same room for an informed and honest conversation about midlife care. Guests don't just learn about it, they experience it through interactive demonstrations from experts in hormone health, pelvic floor health, and longevity. The centerpiece is a one-hour expert panel with an open Q and A and a passed microphone, so every woman in the room has the chance to ask what she's been wondering about.

Learning stations include guided meditation, pelvic floor health, acupuncture, vibration plates, and strength and longevity testing. Each station is designed to make important health information approachable, practical, and easy to bring home.

The evening also gives back. Opportunities to give include a curated trunk show raising funds for Dismas Home, which cares for New Hampshire women in recovery, a community too often overlooked and deeply deserving of support.

Midlife is a shared experience for millions of women. Access to good information shouldn't be a privilege. Come learn, connect, and leave with answers.

Tuesday, November 17, 5 to 9 PM, LaBelle Winery, Amherst. Tickets $99, including wine, food, and a gift bag.