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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers 5th Annual Car Show

Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers 5th Annual Car Show

Come spend the day at our fifth annual car show on August 15th* at the Deerfield Fairgrounds.

We have an exciting show planned, including great food provided by Country Road BBQ and several other food concessions as well as exhibitors and vendors, and a live DJ to keep the excitement going. As an added attraction, the Northwood Crankpullers will host a vintage
snowmobile display at the event . Contact etdumont17@gmail.com to register $10 per sled.

Sleds wanted for the following categories, entries eligible for 1st 2nd , 3rd place trophies: 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s. NEW FOR THIS YEAR categories: Drag it from the woods (must have at least a tunnel chassis and hood to qualify), Furthest Traveled (Must Display Reg Stickers on Sled), Oldest (Reg Sticker on Sled).

Also this year the NH Snowmobile Museum will be hosting their 1st swap meet. ALL POWERSPORTS!! SNOWMOBILES - CARS - BIKES - LAWN & GARDEN - MEMORABILIA - PARTS - AND MORE!

Perhaps the best part of any car show is the trophies! We will award first, second and third place trophies in 13 different categories including antique, hot rod, classic truck, smorgasbord and survivor, and our peer style of voting keeps it impartial. A team of judges will select the winners of eight individual “Best Of” trophies plus Best In Show, and spectators will get to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The vehicle registration fee is $20 (collected at the event), and just $5 per person for spectators. Children under 12 are free.
You can register here and pay when you arrive.
No payment will be collected on-line.
Contact carshow@snowslickers.org for further information.
The show will run from 8 AM to 2 PM, so mark your calendar, bring the family and get ready for an unforgettable day.

Deerfield Fairgrounds
$20/$10/$5
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers
carshow@snowslickers.org
www.snowslickers.org
Deerfield Fairgrounds
34 Stage Rd
Deerfield, New Hampshire 03037

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