Soulful Americana with Mark Erelli

“He can whip his band into a joyful froth. Erelli is a throwback of sorts, a foursquare acoustic songwriter in an age of digital audio workstations.”

– Boston Globe

“Erelli offers up his art with honesty and an earnestness that will surely earn him new followers.”

-The Associated Press

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Mark Erelli is a Boston-based veteran of the folk and roots music scene, renowned for his emotional honesty, craftsmanship, and warmth. Erelli exploded out of the gate in 1999 when he won the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award in the wake of his “auspicious debut” (Billboard), joining the ranks of previous honorees like Lyle Lovett and Nanci Griffith. More recently, Erelli penned the anti-gun violence song “By Degrees,” recorded in collaboration with Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, and others, which garnered a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2019 Americana Honors and Awards. He followed this honor with a pair of records that drew comparisons to both Tom Petty and John Prine, as well as praise for their energy, grace, and resilience. Now, on his fourteenth solo album Spring Green, Erelli delivers his most cohesive and emotionally resonant work to date—a meditation on vulnerability, endurance, and renewal.

Following 2023’s Lay Your Darkness Down, which chronicled his response to vision loss from retinitis pigmentosa, Spring Green finds Erelli in a place of hard-won peace. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Zachariah Hickman and tracked largely live over three days, the album feels fluid and organic—more watercolor painting than photographic snapshot. Its intimate sound recalls classic singer-songwriters like Jackson Browne and James Taylor, prioritizing storytelling and emotional clarity over stylistic showmanship.

By choosing to release Spring Green independently through Bandcamp and personally fulfilling each order, Erelli reaffirms his commitment to authentic connection over industry convention. The album stands as both an artistic statement and a survival guide—proof that true strength lies in softness, and that being wholly oneself is more than enough. Mark Erelli’s music welcomes the casual listener, and richly rewards those who choose to dig deeper.