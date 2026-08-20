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NH gets another $7 million from PFAS drinking water settlements

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Imaan Moin
Published August 20, 2026 at 2:59 PM EDT
Sign for a Drinking Water Protection Area
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sign for a Drinking Water Protection Area in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire has received yet another settlement payment stemming from a lawsuit against PFAS chemical manufacturers.

The $7.3 million payment from 3M Company is part of a national settlement addressing PFAS contamination in public drinking water, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals," are toxic man-made substances used in manufacturing. These chemicals are linked to negative health outcomes, including certain cancers.

The state is participating in four national settlements involving manufacturers 3M, DuPont, Tyco, and BASF addressing PFAS contamination in public drinking water systems. These settlements were previously approved by a federal judge in South Carolina.

New Hampshire has received more than $43 million in PFAS drinking water payouts to date, with additional payments expected through at least 2033.

The money will go to the New Hampshire Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund and then distributed to public water systems to help address PFAS contamination.

According to the Attorney General's office's press release, the state will continue to pursue recovery for PFAS contamination of New Hampshire’s waters, soils, and other natural resources.

“We will not stop fighting until these polluters pay their fair share to clean up the mess they created and protect the health of our citizens,” said Attorney General John Formella in the press release.
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NH News PFAS
Imaan Moin
As the Couch Fellow, I'm excited to report on stories making waves around New Hampshire. I'm drawn to stories about science and our climate, as well as topics in history and local politics.
See stories by Imaan Moin
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