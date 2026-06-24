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Skynyrd's Hatchet

Skynyrd's Hatchet

With decades of musical experience to draw from, this group of dedicated southern rock fans created Skynyrd's Hatchet as a balls-to-the-wall southern rock and roll show that covers the many hits and deep cuts from these two infamous bands.

The Claremont Opera House
$30-$35 plus fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org
https://cohnh.org/

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