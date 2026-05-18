Step into the golden age of Hollywood with Singin’ in the Rain, one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time, brought to life on the Hackmatack stage!

Set in 1920s Tinseltown as silent films make way for “talkies,” this romantic comedy follows dashing leading man Don Lockwood, his hilarious sidekick Cosmo, and the charming new star Kathy Selden as they navigate fame, friendship, and the chaos of a changing industry. With unforgettable songs like “Good Morning,” “Make ’Em Laugh,” and the iconic title number “Singin’ in the Rain,” this splashy production will lift your spirits and leave you humming all the way home. It’s the perfect feel-good musical for the whole family!

Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with select matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2pm.

Show Dates:

Friday, July 3, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - 02:00 PM

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - 02:00 PM

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Friday, July 10, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 02:00 PM

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - 02:00 PM

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Friday, July 17, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 07:30 PM

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).