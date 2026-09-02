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Sensory Friendly Fun Night

Sensory Friendly Fun Night

Join us for a special SEE event designed for guests who prefer a limited-capacity, lower-stimulation environment.

Attendees will be able to enjoy most of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. There will also be a break room furnished through a grant from Crotched Mountain Foundation. Visit the SEE Science Center website for a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.

SEE Science Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
see-sciencecenter.org

Artist Group Info

adele@see-sciencecenter.org
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
https://see-sciencecenter.org/

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