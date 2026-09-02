Sensory Friendly Fun Night
Sensory Friendly Fun Night
Join us for a special SEE event designed for guests who prefer a limited-capacity, lower-stimulation environment.
Attendees will be able to enjoy most of SEE’s exhibits plus try make and take activities and participate in fun demonstrations. There will also be a break room furnished through a grant from Crotched Mountain Foundation. Visit the SEE Science Center website for a full list of the accommodations that will be in place during the event.
SEE Science Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
Artist Group Info
adele@see-sciencecenter.org
SEE Science Center
200 Bedford St. Manchester, NH 03101Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org