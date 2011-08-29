August 29/30 Seacoast Food Truck Festival - Kittery Premium Outlets

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and satisfy your cravings at the most exciting event of the season!

Saturday, August 29 | 11- 6pm

Sunday, August 30 | 11 - 4pm

Location: Old Navy lot at the Kittery Premium Outlets

Indulge in a culinary adventure as we bring together a spectacular lineup of food trucks featuring an array of mouthwatering cuisines! From sizzling burgers to gourmet tacos, wood-fired pizzas to decadent desserts, there's something to delight every palate.

But that's not all! Quench your thirst with refreshing beverages from local breweries and specialty drink vendors. Sip on craft beers, fruity cocktails, or opt for a classic soda—it's all here to keep you cool and hydrated.

For our little festival-goers, we have a dedicated Kids Zone packed with fun activities! Let them bounce to their heart's content in the FREE Bounce House, unleash their creativity with chalk play, and watch their giggles float through the air with bubbles galore!

And what's a festival without music? Sit back, relax, and groove to the electrifying beats of our live music performers. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping tunes, the ambiance will be buzzing with energy and rhythm all day long!

Best of all, your support will make a difference! A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Kittery Youth Lacrosse, helping to nurture young talents and promote sportsmanship in our community.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us for a day filled with fantastic food, endless entertainment, and unforgettable memories. See you there!

$5 tickets at the gate (valid both days)- ages 14 & under free

Www.GNEFoodTruckFest.com

