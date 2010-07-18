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Seacoast Craft Market - Kittery Premium Outlets

Seacoast Craft Market - Kittery Premium Outlets

Join us for the 5th Annual Seacoast Craft Market held outdoors along Rte 1 in Kittery, Maine. Just minutes to the beach and downtown Portsmouth!

July 18 | 10 - 4 pm
July 19 | 10 - 4 pm

Kittery Maine Premium Outlets
375 US Route 1

Exhibitors of high-quality handmade products traveling in from around New England to offer you their high-quality handmade products and specialty foods!

FREE ADMISSION!!
Plenty of Free Parking

McDonald's parking lot - Kittery Premium Outlets- Rte 1 in Maine
(Take Exit 3- turn right off the exit and follow 1/2 mile- market will be located on your left just after McDonald's)

Visit our event page on Facebook for updates! https://www.facebook.com/events/1526303105671847
Details ~ www.GNECraftArtisanShows.com

Kittery Premium Outlets-ME
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Great New England Craft and Artisan Shows
6033219794
gnecraftartisanshows@gmail.com
Kittery Premium Outlets-ME
375 U.S. Route 1
Kittery, Maine 03904
https://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/kittery

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