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Scientific Illustration and the Common Loon by Raisa Kochmaruk, Scientific Illustrator, Hubbard Brook Research Foundation

Scientific Illustration and the Common Loon by Raisa Kochmaruk, Scientific Illustrator, Hubbard Brook Research Foundation

Scientific Illustration and the Common Loon
by Raisa Kochmaruk, Scientific Illustrator, Hubbard Brook Research Foundation

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

Scientific illustrators train themselves to observe the natural world with extraordinary attention to detail — and in this hands-on workshop combining science and art, you can too. Using the Common Loon as our subject, you'll learn basic sketching techniques and how to notice the proportions, textures, and features that make each species unique. No art experience needed — just curiosity and a willingness to look more closely at the world around you.

Bio: Raisa Kochmaruk is a scientific illustrator on the Communications Team at the Hubbard Brook Research Foundation. She works with researchers and science writers to create images that help convey scientific concepts to lay audiences and draw attention to the grace of plants, animals, and landscapes. Raisa studied Communications and Ethics at Cornell University, where she received mentorship in scientific illustration at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. She does freelance large-scale murals and people portraits on the side, and in her free time enjoys running and folk music concerts.

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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