Saving Walden’s World’ to Screen in Laconia NH
Saving Walden’s World’ to Screen in Laconia NH
As global ecosystems and geopolitical stability face unprecedented pressures, the documentary Saving Walden’s World invites the Laconia community to explore a proven "Plan B" for humanity.
Saving Walden’s World will screen at the Taylor Community, Woodside Building (435 Union Ave, Laconia, NH) on August 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM. The event follows the film’s official acceptance for national distribution on PBS, marking a significant milestone for this production.
The film follows Jim Merkel, a former military engineer turned sustainability activist, as he documents a "Plan B" for his son, Walden. Merkel travels to Kerala (India), Cuba, and Slovenia to document women-led solutions that have successfully bypassed the "growth trap" of the West. By prioritizing literacy, healthcare, and reproductive freedom, these societies have engineered a future of hope that remains elusive in high-consumption nations.
"The prevailing narrative is addicted to expansion, but we are pushing against that," says Director Jim Merkel. "This film presents a movement based on memory, love, and the empowerment of the next generation. It’s a father’s prayer for a world his child’s peers can actually call home".
Merkel's ties to New Hampshire include serving as Dartmouth College’s Sustainability Coordinator and also as a board member of D-Acres, a permaculture farm and educational center in Dorchester. This event brings insights from his exploratory travels back to the local ecosystems and visionary audiences of New Hampshire.
The Laconia screening offers a local look at the themes of eco-feminism, land justice, and "Empowered Sustainability" before the film reaches millions of viewers nationwide on PBS later this year. A Q&A session with Director Jim Merkel will follow the screening, offering an opportunity for the audience to engage directly with the film’s vision of radical simplicity and planetary healing.